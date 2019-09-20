WP Carey (WPC) to pay $1.04 on Oct 15, 2019; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased By $79.99 Million Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 47.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.60M shares with $90.14M value, down from 4.95M last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 3.05M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) is expected to pay $1.04 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:WPC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $1.04 dividend. WP Carey Inc’s current price of $88.93 translates into 1.16% yield. WP Carey Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.93. About 531,920 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PayPal Credit extends online financing promotion to lower cost purchases – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04 million for 7.60 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.54% above currents $34.04 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, September 11.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “WP Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.036 per Share – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “WP Carey (WPC) Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.19 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 32.66 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.