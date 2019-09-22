WP Carey (WPC) to pay $1.04 on Oct 15, 2019; NextEra Energy Partners Has 1.22 Sentiment

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 73 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 60 sold and decreased stock positions in NextEra Energy Partners. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 43.81 million shares, down from 45.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding NextEra Energy Partners in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) is expected to pay $1.04 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:WPC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $1.04 dividend. WP Carey Inc’s current price of $90.14 translates into 1.15% yield. WP Carey Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 590,413 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 328,434 shares traded or 32.82% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Sees 12%-15% Per-Year Growth in LP Distributions Through at Least 202

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks That Set New Highs on Friday and Have Room to Run – Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners prices $500M of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Renewable Energy Stock Has a Clear Growth Runway to 2030 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $35.37 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as in seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets in Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of approximately 2,926 megawatts of renewable energy projects.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 9.48% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP for 120,283 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1.27 million shares or 7.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. has 6.24% invested in the company for 149,920 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 4.45% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.25 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Fincl, Maryland-based fund reported 4,580 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mcmillion Management reported 653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 77,255 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 477 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diligent Investors Llc holds 9,139 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Tru Lp has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 467,801 shares. Endurance Wealth Management, Rhode Island-based fund reported 160 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 27,905 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 12,669 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Serv has 5,700 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson Co has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,030 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,275 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -12.36% below currents $90.14 stock price. W.P. Carey had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Citigroup. MUFG Securities Americas Inc initiated W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.