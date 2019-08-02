Wp Carey (WPC) Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Holding; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 9.15M shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 4,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 278,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84 million, down from 283,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 912,463 shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity. The insider Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40 million.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National stated it has 1,708 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South State stated it has 252,907 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 49,964 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 201,495 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested 0.2% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 65,290 shares. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Company reported 23,206 shares stake. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 8,906 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank accumulated 7,793 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1,730 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 9.19M shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.01% or 737,500 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation holds 43 shares. Finemark Bankshares And reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Murphy Capital Management invested in 0.06% or 7,925 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,950 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $84.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Company reported 0.01% stake. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 38,180 shares. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc holds 41,254 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 216,518 shares. 10,612 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.14% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 64,001 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Jaffetilchin Prtn Lc holds 0.05% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Korea Inv Corp reported 3,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hl Finance Lc stated it has 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fifth Third Bancorporation stated it has 4,809 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

