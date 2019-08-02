Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (WOW) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Atmos Energy (ATO) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. See Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform New Target: $119.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $111 Maintain

Analysts expect Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (CVE:WOW) to report $-0.06 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Wow Unlimited Media Inc.’s analysts see -45.45% EPS growth. It closed at $0.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 11/05/2018 – Private Group Buys New 2.6% Position in WideOpenWest; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q REV. $285.5M, EST. $288.6M; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.97; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 4Q REV. $292.8M, EST. $298.7M; 23/04/2018 – WOW! Names Matt Bell to Executive Management Team as Chief Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Group Buys New 1% Position in WideOpenWest; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST TO DELAY EARNINGS; CITES TIME TO COMPLETE REPORT; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 389,917 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.97 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.84 million shares. Moreover, Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Dallas Securities holds 18,648 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont invested in 32,143 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 15,927 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.38% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 53,985 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 31,211 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 455,086 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 114,200 shares in its portfolio. 285 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 193,251 shares. Ameritas Partners owns 23,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 129 shares. 300 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 34,300 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.