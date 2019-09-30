Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) and Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries Inc. 36 0.32 37.82M 2.60 15.46 Synalloy Corporation 16 0.00 6.96M 0.94 18.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Worthington Industries Inc. and Synalloy Corporation. Synalloy Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Worthington Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Synalloy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Worthington Industries Inc. and Synalloy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries Inc. 104,648,588.82% 22.3% 7.7% Synalloy Corporation 43,527,204.50% 8.2% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

Worthington Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Synalloy Corporation’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Worthington Industries Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Synalloy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Synalloy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Worthington Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of Worthington Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Synalloy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Worthington Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.9% of Synalloy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worthington Industries Inc. -0.64% -0.17% 3.26% 7.03% -14.22% 15.44% Synalloy Corporation 4.11% 7.88% -2.53% 10.4% -19.14% 2.35%

For the past year Worthington Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Synalloy Corporation

Summary

Worthington Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Synalloy Corporation.

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes. Its products are used by oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, mining, power generation, water and waste water treatment, liquid natural gas, brewery, food processing, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces specialty chemicals, including lubricants, surfactants, defoamers, reaction intermediaries, and sulfated fats and oils for the carpet, chemical, paper, metals, mining, agricultural, fiber, paint, textile, automotive, petroleum, cosmetics, mattress, furniture, janitorial, and other industries. This segment also provides chemical tolling manufacturing resources to global and regional chemical companies; and contracts with other chemical companies to manufacture certain pre-defined products. The company was formerly known as Blackman Uhler Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Synalloy Corporation in July 1967. Synalloy Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.