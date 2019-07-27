Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Since Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 109 10.47 N/A 0.48 249.71 Verisk Analytics Inc. 134 10.23 N/A 3.58 39.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Worldpay Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Verisk Analytics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Worldpay Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Worldpay Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Verisk Analytics Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Worldpay Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 9.9%

Risk & Volatility

Worldpay Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Verisk Analytics Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Worldpay Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Verisk Analytics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Worldpay Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Worldpay Inc. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

Worldpay Inc.’s consensus price target is $116.7, while its potential downside is -14.25%. Verisk Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $121.6 consensus price target and a -20.27% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Worldpay Inc. seems more appealing than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Worldpay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Verisk Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 0.93% 4.8% 36.42% 31.91% 46.85% 55.51% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.16% 2.13% 13.61% 14.1% 33.76% 29.11%

For the past year Worldpay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Worldpay Inc. beats Verisk Analytics Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.