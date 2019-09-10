Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s Financial Results Comparing With S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 118 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 S&P Global Inc. 226 9.82 N/A 7.45 32.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc. S&P Global Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Worldpay Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Worldpay Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than S&P Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.75 beta means Worldpay Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. S&P Global Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Worldpay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, S&P Global Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

$119.71 is Worldpay Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.33%. Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s consensus target price is $261.43, while its potential upside is 0.26%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that S&P Global Inc. seems more appealing than Worldpay Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Worldpay Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 85.9% respectively. About 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. has stronger performance than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors S&P Global Inc. beats Worldpay Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.