Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Since Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 110 10.39 N/A 0.48 249.71 PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.89 N/A 0.05 153.33

Demonstrates Worldpay Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. PRGX Global Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Worldpay Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Worldpay Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Worldpay Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

Worldpay Inc.’s current beta is 0.9 and it happens to be 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PRGX Global Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Worldpay Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor PRGX Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. PRGX Global Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Worldpay Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Worldpay Inc. has a consensus price target of $116.7, and a -13.56% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of PRGX Global Inc. is $13, which is potential 99.08% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Worldpay Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Worldpay Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.9% and 76.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 0.93% 4.8% 36.42% 31.91% 46.85% 55.51% PRGX Global Inc. -4.42% -3.54% -20.52% -20.69% -22.12% -22.28%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. has 55.51% stronger performance while PRGX Global Inc. has -22.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats PRGX Global Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.