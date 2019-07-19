Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s Financial Results Comparing With IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 107 10.22 N/A 0.48 249.71 IHS Markit Ltd. 56 6.18 N/A 1.00 56.62

In table 1 we can see Worldpay Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. IHS Markit Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worldpay Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Worldpay Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than IHS Markit Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Worldpay Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.1% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Worldpay Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IHS Markit Ltd. has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Worldpay Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IHS Markit Ltd. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Worldpay Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Worldpay Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Worldpay Inc.’s downside potential is -12.13% at a $116.7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.9% of Worldpay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of IHS Markit Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Worldpay Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 0.93% 4.8% 36.42% 31.91% 46.85% 55.51% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.84% 2.7% 6.13% 7.01% 9.03% 18.03%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. has stronger performance than IHS Markit Ltd.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats IHS Markit Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.