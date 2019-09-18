Worldpay Inc. (WP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 119 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 151 0.87 N/A 16.08 9.76

Demonstrates Worldpay Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Worldpay Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Worldpay Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Worldpay Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.64 beta which is 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Worldpay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Alliance Data Systems Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Worldpay Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Worldpay Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.33% and an $119.71 consensus target price. Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $163.8 consensus target price and a 25.12% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems more appealing than Worldpay Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Worldpay Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 93.7% respectively. 0.4% are Worldpay Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. was more bullish than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Worldpay Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.