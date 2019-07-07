Worldpay, Inc. (WP) Touches $128.43 High on Jul, 7; Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (SPOT) SI Increased By 2.43%

Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SPOT) had an increase of 2.43% in short interest. SPOT’s SI was 3.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.43% from 3.75M shares previously. With 2.71M avg volume, 1 days are for Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SPOT)’s short sellers to cover SPOT’s short positions. The SI to Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.77%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 637,368 shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 14.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 24/04/2018 – SPOTIFY: BRINGING SOME SUBSCRIPTION FEATURES TO FREE TIER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds Spotify, Exits CBRE; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Spotify is planning a new version of its free music service- Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Still, it’s going to be hard to convince folks to leave Spotify; 24/04/2018 – SPOTIFY: LOW DATA MODE TO MAKE MOBILE LISTENING MORE AFFORDABLE; 10/05/2018 – SPOTIFY – BUILT AN INTERNAL CONTENT MONITORING TOOL WHICH IDENTIFIES CONTENT FLAGGED AS HATE CONTENT ON SPECIFIC INTERNATIONAL REGISTERS; 11/04/2018 – Spotify to bundle music and television in effort to boost growth; 11/04/2018 – Spotify and Hulu announced a $12.99 per month plan that offers access to both services; 24/05/2018 – SPOTIFY WILL ADJUST RECENT POLICY ON HATE SPEECH, MISCONDUCT

The stock of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) reached all time high today, Jul, 7 and still has $132.28 target or 3.00% above today’s $128.43 share price. This indicates more upside for the $39.98 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $132.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.20B more. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) has risen 46.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WP News: 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Reports Results as Combined Company; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Sees 2Q Rev $960M-$980M; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay 1Q Loss $98.3M; 24/05/2018 – Payments fintech firm Adyen says to list in Amsterdam in June; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 05/04/2018 – French group Edenred invests in U.S. start-up payments firm Candex; 02/04/2018 – WORLDPAY INC SAYS SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE WAS IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF WORLDPAY GROUP LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN PROCESSED 108 BLN EUROS WORTH OF TRANSACTIONS FOR MERCHANTS IN 2017; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN 2017 REVENUES INCREASED BY MORE THAN 350 MLN EUROS FROM YEAR EARLIER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Worldpay Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WP)

Analysts await Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.93 per share. WP’s profit will be $336.18 million for 29.73 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Worldpay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.06% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Worldpay (NYSE:WP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Worldpay had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $112 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The stock of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Wood downgraded the shares of WP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Market Perform” rating.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.98 billion. It operates in two divisions, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. It has a 264.26 P/E ratio. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Among 5 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Spotify Technology had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $17200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SPOT in report on Monday, April 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.