Worldpay, Inc. (WP) Reaches $128.83 52-Week High; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Cut Its Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) stake by 20.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,848 shares as Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)’s stock declined 8.38%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 116,978 shares with $3.96M value, down from 147,826 last quarter. Steven Madden Ltd now has $2.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 13,985 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62

The stock of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) hit a new 52-week high and has $140.42 target or 9.00% above today’s $128.83 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $40.20 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $140.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.62 billion more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 112,613 shares traded. Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) has risen 46.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WP News: 10/05/2018 – Worldpay 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 04/05/2018 – Flossbach Von Storch Sicav Multiple Opp Buys Into Worldpay Class; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Worldpay 1Q Loss $97.6M; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay 1Q Adj EPS 81C; 24/05/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN CONFIRMS INTENTION TO FLOAT ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM – STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Reports Results as Combined Company; 18/04/2018 – DUTCH PAYMENTS PROVIDER ADYEN PROCESSED 108 BLN EUROS WORTH OF TRANSACTIONS FOR MERCHANTS IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – WORLDPAY – ON MARCH 30, UNITS, CERTAIN UNITS OF UNIT ENTERED SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL INDENTURE WITH RESPECT TO INDENTURE, DATED DEC 21, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Worldpay Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Worldpay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 93c-Adj EPS 96c

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 7,210 shares to 10,681 valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped S&P Global Inc stake by 25,259 shares and now owns 106,852 shares. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 369 shares or 0% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Cs Mckee Lp holds 0.12% or 40,812 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 179,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 91,365 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 120,598 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 175,925 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 18,178 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). New York-based Rothschild & Asset Us Inc has invested 0.27% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,893 shares. Advsr Asset invested 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Matarin Capital Lc has 1% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 404,784 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 86,446 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Steven Madden had 9 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of SHOO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SHOO in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $35.79 million for 19.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.20 billion. It operates in two divisions, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. It has a 265.08 P/E ratio. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Analysts await Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.93 per share. WP’s profit will be $337.02 million for 29.82 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Worldpay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.06% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Worldpay (NYSE:WP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Worldpay has $143 highest and $107 lowest target. $116.70’s average target is -9.42% below currents $128.83 stock price. Worldpay had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE:WP) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Wood.