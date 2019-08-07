Worldpay Inc. (WP) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Comparing side by side

Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 112 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 PaySign Inc. 9 21.03 N/A 0.06 243.28

Demonstrates Worldpay Inc. and PaySign Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. PaySign Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Worldpay Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Worldpay Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Worldpay Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility & Risk

Worldpay Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. In other hand, PaySign Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Worldpay Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. PaySign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Worldpay Inc. and PaySign Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 PaySign Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Worldpay Inc. has a consensus target price of $116.7, and a -13.56% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.7% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Worldpay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 37.7% are PaySign Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. was less bullish than PaySign Inc.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors PaySign Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.