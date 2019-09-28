Worldpay Inc. (WP) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 135 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.57 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Worldpay Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Worldpay Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Worldpay Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Global Payments Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Worldpay Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% Global Payments Inc. 95,431,129.65% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Worldpay Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Worldpay Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Global Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Payments Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Worldpay Inc. and Global Payments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Worldpay Inc. has a 3.33% upside potential and an average target price of $139.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Global Payments Inc. is $181.67, which is potential 15.83% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Payments Inc. looks more robust than Worldpay Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Worldpay Inc. and Global Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 0% respectively. Worldpay Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Worldpay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Global Payments Inc. beats Worldpay Inc.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.