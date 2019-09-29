Worldpay Inc. (WP) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Comparison side by side

Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldpay Inc. 135 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 1 0.00 36.30M 0.20 9.64

Demonstrates Worldpay Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ARC Document Solutions Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Worldpay Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Worldpay Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ARC Document Solutions Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2,614,896,988.91% 6.4% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Worldpay Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Worldpay Inc. Its rival ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Worldpay Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldpay Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.33% for Worldpay Inc. with consensus target price of $139.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Worldpay Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 61.7%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Worldpay Inc. shares. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year Worldpay Inc. has 76.63% stronger performance while ARC Document Solutions Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Worldpay Inc. beats ARC Document Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.