World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Price Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted by $2.59 Million Its Holding; Mengis Capital Management Cut Its Universal Display Com (OLED) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 993,696 shares traded or 44.93% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 35,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 95,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 79.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 26,477 shares to 55,903 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV).

