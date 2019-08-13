World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Price Declined While Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Its Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stake by $7.41 Million

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 336,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 380,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, down from 717,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 465,605 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 990,035 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “REIT ETFs That Capitalize on the Increasing Number of Renters – ETF Trends” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Single-Family-Home REITs Rallied in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Put) by 65,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 421,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Centurytel Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 2.52M shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Sei Invs Company has 723,107 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.22% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.33M shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 14,440 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 817,497 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 47,923 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com stated it has 6.76M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl has 25,085 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0.07% or 14.03 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 590,940 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 161,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst: “Smackdown,” “Raw” Powering WWE Rally – Schaeffers Research” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Boston to Host WWE® SummerSlam – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Says WWE Network Update Could Be A Multi-Stage Initiative – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 37,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability reported 120,234 shares. 25,654 are held by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 30,247 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 15,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.02% or 31,484 shares. One Trading LP owns 2,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 385,545 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 26,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% or 675,072 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 208.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.