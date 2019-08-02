World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Declined While Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Holding by $2.15 Million; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position by $887,006 as Stock Value Declined

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 7,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 163,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 170,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 648,843 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.74. About 867,750 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Zweig reported 0.58% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 133,739 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd owns 112,221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 19,903 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Management Incorporated holds 1.43% or 37,715 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 463,450 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Lindsell Train accumulated 5.96M shares or 10.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 26,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 84,861 shares. Oppenheimer And Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,982 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 270,694 shares. Stifel reported 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,623 shares.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 217.94 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $671.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 866,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW) by 21,506 shares to 185,658 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 92,766 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 96,754 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 14,405 shares. Heitman Real Ltd Company stated it has 160,097 shares. National Bank reported 2,746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,801 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 73,778 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 394,285 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.08% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 9,774 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 336,088 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 4,150 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.38% stake.