World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake Upped by Aristotle Capital Boston Llc; Sand Hill Global Advisors Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,731 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 61,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 2.97M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 95,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 318,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68M, up from 223,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.97. About 308,905 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 762,882 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $74.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. 247Wallst.com‘s article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” and published on July 30, 2019 is yet another important article.

