World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted by $561,150 Its Holding

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 1.65 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 293,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 233,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, down from 526,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 556,958 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.