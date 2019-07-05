World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Trimmed Position by $2.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Aviance Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) as Share Price Declined

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 261,974 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Class B (UPS) by 99.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 6,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 670,006 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLK) by 26,213 shares to 73,935 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 25,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,423 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Nyse Arca Biotech Etf (FBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 14,800 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $671.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 159,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).