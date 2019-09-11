World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose While Iridian Asset Management Cut Its Position

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 11,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 189,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.60M, down from 200,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $25.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.55. About 273,008 shares traded or 14.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 592,648 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $509.72 million for 13.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 33 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 4,531 shares. 37,545 are held by Junto Cap Mgmt L P. First Manhattan Company owns 183,147 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 78,971 shares. 20,201 were reported by Maverick Capital. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.09% or 1,168 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 89,705 shares. Moreover, Navellier Assocs has 0.62% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,873 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 45,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Shellback Lp invested 2.19% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 2,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05 million shares to 10.31 million shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 2,867 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 96,337 shares. 15,600 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Paloma Prns Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,876 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates owns 0.79% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 37,739 shares. 50,000 are owned by Wexford Capital L P. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 4,025 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Focused Wealth holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hoplite Management Ltd Partnership reported 178,473 shares stake. First Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 30,247 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 27 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 53,017 shares. 5,155 were accumulated by First Citizens Natl Bank And.

