World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake; As Patrick Inds (PATK) Share Price Declined, Aqr Capital Management Decreased Stake by $469,616

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 674,208 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 9,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 34,926 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 44,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $929.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 177,412 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $731.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 273,421 shares to 168,548 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,310 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 11,200 shares. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Management has invested 0.97% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Qs Invsts Lc holds 118,248 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Limited Partnership accumulated 16,580 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 15,340 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,453 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.73% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 765,600 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 18 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,016 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 5,949 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vanguard accumulated 0.01% or 4.60M shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 172,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 113,071 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 59.00% less from 51.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 37,723 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,645 shares in its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Inc Fl invested in 0.21% or 74,000 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 0.28% or 13,000 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 1.51M shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gp holds 0.01% or 182,866 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 172,958 shares stake. 12,550 are owned by Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Company. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 1,813 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Ltd owns 96,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 6,225 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 583 shares.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $24.58 million for 9.45 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.71% negative EPS growth.

