World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined While Elk Creek Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Position in Brinks Co (BCO) Has Lifted by $39.82 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 44,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 164,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, down from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 671,882 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 530,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.18M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 557,744 shares traded or 50.24% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MLN OF ADJUSTED EBITDA; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Evercore ISI Starts World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m No Longer Bearish On World Wrestling Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “WWE Will Have Its Best Year Ever, but Investors Should Be Wary – Motley Fool” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Is WWE Stock Going? – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

