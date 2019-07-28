World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding Maintained by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp; Chegg (CHGG) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25 million, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 2.21M shares traded or 91.21% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 305,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 387,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company Inc has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Int Gru invested 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Llc has 0.02% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,998 shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Company reported 5,000 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Com stated it has 1.22% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,697 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 84,861 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Company Incorporated has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.01% or 270,694 shares. Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 14,553 shares. First Republic holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 2,600 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 12,944 shares. Sirios Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.23% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 100,000 shares to 749,302 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 15.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.00M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big WWE Option Trader Betting Against A Rebound – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bruised And Battered, But Not Broken: Wall Street Reacts To WWE’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “WWE Pops Higher On Earnings Beat, $500M Buyback – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chegg Inc (CHGG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Under-The-Radar Stocks With Big Upside Potential – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 946,986 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 379,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Penn Cap Company has 0.91% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.55 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.19% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1.76 million shares. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 522 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 8,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 25,278 shares. Firsthand Cap stated it has 290,000 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. 26,000 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. 767,256 were reported by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ftb Inc holds 381 shares.