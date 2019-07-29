World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding Has Increased by Soros Fund Management Llc; Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) by $565,785

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (BFAM) by 127.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 4,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,955 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $155.66. About 43,552 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 290.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 241,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 83,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 854,920 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 450,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 5,100 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd invested in 32,566 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 25,654 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Lindsell Train, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 37,700 shares. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 4,025 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 16,335 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 2,344 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.56 million shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd holds 1.43% or 318,969 shares. Sirios Cap Mgmt Lp has 233,172 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Zweig owns 0.58% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Raymond James Associate reported 0.01% stake. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 82,845 shares. Df Dent & Com Inc has invested 0.14% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Lincoln Natl has 2,096 shares. 7,557 were accumulated by Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Southeast Asset invested 0.21% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Fund reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 13,750 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 3,993 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 516,018 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 221,328 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 17,024 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 24,043 shares.