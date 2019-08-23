World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; King Luther Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Boosted by $1.89 Million as Valuation Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 250,650 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 218,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.71 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 293,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 233,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.24 million, down from 526,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 424,198 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Inc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.02% or 37,700 shares. Provise Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Principal Fincl Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 340,702 shares. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Whittier Tru reported 500 shares. 18,372 were accumulated by Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Liability. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 28,797 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 4,144 shares. Aperio Limited Liability reported 37,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Management holds 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 246 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Suntrust Banks reported 4,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 676,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Perspecta Inc.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “WWE Moving NXT To USA Network Could Disrupt AEW, Fox Plans – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WWE Shareholders Should Expect A Smackdown – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Popped 9% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.31 million for 230.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.