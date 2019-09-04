World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Lindsell Train LTD Decreased Stake by $2.15 Million as Stock Declined; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Raised Its Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Position by $5.88 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 267,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.35 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 219,500 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 2.11 million shares traded or 74.37% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 122,520 shares to 3.87M shares, valued at $4.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,751 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 123,445 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 44 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc has invested 3.31% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Stifel Financial reported 11,266 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 429,426 shares. Bessemer Group reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware accumulated 0% or 1,268 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has 678,267 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 9,332 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.09M shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 400 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Advsr Limited Com owns 270,070 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 77,546 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares to 291,502 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

