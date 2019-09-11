World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Light Street Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Quaker Capital Investments Has Cut Its Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Market Value Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 10,118 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 113,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 455,724 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 568,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 22,637 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 10,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Management stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clough Cap Prtnrs LP invested 2.65% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.21% or 518,217 shares. Harvest Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.91% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Voya Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Utd Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 144,933 shares. Discovery Cap Management Llc Ct holds 4.41% or 612,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 4,751 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 205 shares. Hallmark Cap Inc has 1.97% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 260,920 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Neuberger Berman Llc stated it has 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.21M for 19.80 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

