World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, 13D Management Increased by $824,274 Its Stake

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 35,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 881,457 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, up from 845,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 4.42 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 668,708 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07M shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $92.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 228.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Segantii Capital Management accumulated 240,000 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc has 26,193 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 53,017 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Management And Rech Company reported 8,900 shares stake. First Manhattan has 23,101 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Capital Ltd holds 0.08% or 157,091 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 5,712 shares. 15,672 are owned by Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp. Bluestein R H And reported 4,000 shares stake. Cim Limited Com holds 14,553 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 183,000 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 448,959 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 58,975 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Management Inc owns 11,610 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parkside State Bank has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 1,652 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 613,071 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.19% or 55,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 877,729 shares. Nordea Invest Management, Sweden-based fund reported 232,163 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 23,367 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Zacks Management holds 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 73,536 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 91,193 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 0.06% or 468,553 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 173,902 shares in its portfolio.

