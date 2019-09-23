World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $20.61 Million as Market Value Declined; Prologis Reit (PLD) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 674,450 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 2.11M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60,150 shares to 95,113 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 1.15M shares. 210 are owned by Motco. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 143,639 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 368,888 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2,602 shares. 235,699 are owned by Voya Investment Mngmt Llc. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Com owns 10,705 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Limited Co holds 0.1% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. 7,379 were reported by Regions. Agf Investments reported 520,680 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 3,000 were accumulated by Interocean Ltd. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.2% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westover Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 6,084 shares. 3.88 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 159,552 shares to 242,048 shares, valued at $25.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 59,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,599 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Reality Will Eventually Hit World Wrestling Entertainment Stock – Investorplace.com” on March 18, 2019, also Multichannel.com with their article: “Fox Sports Announces WWE Programming Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown Debut – Multichannel News” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment – Remember, Stocks Don’t Grow To The Sky – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why The WWE’S New Podcast Network Could Be A Success – Forbes” with publication date: August 28, 2019.