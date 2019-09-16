World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) Shareholder Polar Securities Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Cut Its Holding by $700,607

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 13,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $939,000, down from 30,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 2.17M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 29/05/2018 – AIG EUROPE A2 INS. RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) by 57.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 137,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, down from 237,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 462,527 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Frontier Corp by 50,000 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 4,009 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Melvin Management Lp has 0.52% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 700,000 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 24,622 shares stake. Susquehanna Group Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,356 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company reported 128,057 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 170,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 24,833 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 37,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 25,070 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 76,437 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.08% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

