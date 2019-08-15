World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to pay $0.12 on Sep 25, 2019; Hca Healthcare (HCA) SI Decreased By 8.64%

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:WWE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s current price of $67.42 translates into 0.18% yield. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.42. About 1.44M shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82

Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) had a decrease of 8.64% in short interest. HCA’s SI was 4.03 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.64% from 4.41M shares previously. With 1.82 million avg volume, 2 days are for Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)’s short sellers to cover HCA’s short positions. The SI to Hca Healthcare Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.27. About 2.02M shares traded or 24.25% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $42.03 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F had bought 250 shares worth $31,024 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare has $181 highest and $145 lowest target. $157.67’s average target is 27.91% above currents $123.27 stock price. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $181 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 928,284 are held by Principal Finance Grp. Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.9% or 43,318 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,161 shares. Telemus Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Carlson Capital Lp stated it has 116,895 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Citigroup Inc reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Biltmore Wealth Lc stated it has 2,977 shares. 1.29 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.19% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 860,734 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Polar Llp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 29,194 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 41,532 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 950 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 80.84 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

Among 4 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $8500 lowest target. $107.40’s average target is 59.30% above currents $67.42 stock price. World Wrestling had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Wolfe Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors owns 2,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc holds 252,101 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 482,550 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). The Nevada-based Navellier And has invested 0.57% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 5,695 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 11,245 shares. Piedmont Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Yorktown Management And Rech Inc has invested 0.25% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 26,193 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 111,783 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset has 0.23% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 205,115 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Co Inc has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).