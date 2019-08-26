World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to pay $0.12 on Sep 25, 2019; Dermira (DERM) Has 1.67 Sentiment

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:WWE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s current price of $73.81 translates into 0.16% yield. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 1.03M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE)

Dermira (DERM) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 82 funds started new and increased positions, while 49 decreased and sold equity positions in Dermira. The funds in our database reported: 47.50 million shares, up from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dermira in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 23 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,234 were accumulated by Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 1.11M shares. Fdx Incorporated owns 2,466 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 500 shares. 50 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 2,600 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 235,182 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 13,663 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 116,767 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 65,698 are owned by Citigroup. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 3,427 shares. Moreover, Sirios Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.23% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 53,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $8500 lowest target. $107.40’s average target is 45.51% above currents $73.81 stock price. World Wrestling had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. M Partners maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 88.5 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WWE moves into podcasting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Are Looking at WWE All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston to Host WWE® SummerSlam – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 374,879 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA SAYS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER POSITION WAS ELIMINATED, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $469.46 million. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia.