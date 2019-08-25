World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to pay $0.12 on Sep 25, 2019; Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE:WWE) is expected to pay $0.12 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:WWE) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s current price of $73.81 translates into 0.16% yield. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 128 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 91 trimmed and sold positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 70.34 million shares, down from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 68 Increased: 88 New Position: 40.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 994,216 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd holds 50.7% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 1.68 million shares. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc owns 348,037 shares or 10.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jrm Investment Counsel Llc has 8.72% invested in the company for 345,500 shares. The Illinois-based Grs Advisors Llc has invested 7.54% in the stock. Gruss & Co Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 110,659 shares.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $4.67 billion. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It has a 14 P/E ratio. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $8500 lowest target. $107.40’s average target is 45.51% above currents $73.81 stock price. World Wrestling had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 0.58% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 60,000 shares. 482,550 are owned by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 9 shares. 2,190 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Fayez Sarofim & reported 25,070 shares stake. Lindsell Train Limited reported 10.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Bluemountain Capital Limited Company accumulated 19,069 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,100 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 4,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Management Nj invested in 20,250 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 147,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 266,294 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,723 shares stake.