World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock Declined While Navellier & Associates Has Lifted by $485,986 Its Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Maintains Stake in Nvr (NVR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17M, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3396.46. About 9,230 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 8.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q EPS $39.34

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 37,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 411,164 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 207 shares to 3,660 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,066 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $52.65 million activity. PREISER DAVID A also sold $1.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares. Henley Robert W sold 776 shares worth $2.10M. $66,715 worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was bought by Kelpy Matthew B. on Tuesday, February 19. $2.61 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was sold by Martinez Melquiades R.. Martchek Jeffrey D had sold 521 shares worth $1.39 million. SCHAR DWIGHT C also sold $14.42 million worth of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares.