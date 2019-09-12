World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 79 6.23 N/A 0.83 87.69 Viacom Inc. 29 0.78 N/A 3.94 7.70

Table 1 demonstrates World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Viacom Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Viacom Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 10.9% Viacom Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 7%

Risk and Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viacom Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Viacom Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Viacom Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Viacom Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Viacom Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a 40.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $100.86. On the other hand, Viacom Inc.’s potential upside is 29.67% and its consensus price target is $34. Based on the results given earlier, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than Viacom Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Viacom Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Viacom Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% Viacom Inc. -1.33% -0.49% 5.2% 6.01% 5.46% 18.09%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. had bearish trend while Viacom Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats Viacom Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 250 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, SPIKE, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Channel 5 (UK), Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Paramount Channel, and others, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films, and Paramount Television brands; and distributes films released under the Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, and Insurge Pictures brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through download-to-own, download-to-rent, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, pay television, subscription video-on-demand, basic cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.