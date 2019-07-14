World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)’s Financial Results Comparing With iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC)

We will be contrasting the differences between World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 82 6.18 N/A 0.83 97.86 iPic Entertainment Inc. 4 0.21 N/A -6.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and iPic Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:IPIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 11.2% iPic Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 14.2% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, iPic Entertainment Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and iPic Entertainment Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 iPic Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.41% and an $113 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and iPic Entertainment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.4% respectively. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of iPic Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. -3.63% -16.48% -7.93% 16.75% 86.41% 8.7% iPic Entertainment Inc. 3.52% 0.49% -30.87% -28.62% -44.5% 31.26%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. was less bullish than iPic Entertainment Inc.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors iPic Entertainment Inc.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates a casual restaurant, a farm-to-glass full-service bar, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates 121 screens at 16 locations in 10 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.