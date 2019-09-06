World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Reaches $73.92 After 9.00% Up Move; Expedia (EXPE) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Expedia Inc (EXPE) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 274 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 174 sold and decreased holdings in Expedia Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 134.86 million shares, up from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Expedia Inc in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 7 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 192 New Position: 82.

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.57% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 260,606 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® PartnershipThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $5.82 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $80.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WWE worth $523.71 million more.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 88.63 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $7900 lowest target. $100.86’s average target is 36.44% above currents $73.92 stock price. World Wrestling had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sei Invests reported 0.03% stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P holds 200,100 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 76,695 shares. Lpl Limited stated it has 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Yorktown Mgmt Research holds 0.25% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Gru reported 252,101 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 71,200 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 50,000 shares. Zweig has 60,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Steinberg Glob Asset accumulated 64,139 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorporation invested in 5,155 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 13,663 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $132.29. About 720,124 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $515.79 million for 9.29 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc holds 17.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. for 7.96 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 2.87 million shares or 11.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Js Capital Management Llc has 9.19% invested in the company for 367,366 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. has invested 5.75% in the stock. Hhr Asset Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 488,688 shares.

