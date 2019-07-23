World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Reaches $68.00 After 6.00% Down Move; Shorts at GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (GNZUF) Lowered By 11.94%

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) had a decrease of 11.94% in short interest. GNZUF’s SI was 8.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.94% from 9.16 million shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 1187 days are for GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s short sellers to cover GNZUF’s short positions. It closed at $1.01 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 1.16M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $5.31B company. It was reported on Jul, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $63.92 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WWE worth $318.42M less.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity. The insider Barrios George A. sold $4.89M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 78.52 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

More news for Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “China EV market looks to recharge – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Geely Automobile Holdings: China’s Rising Star – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 28, 2018 is yet another important article.