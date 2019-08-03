World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Comparison side by side

Since World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) are part of the Entertainment – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 82 5.98 N/A 0.83 87.69 MSG Networks Inc. 22 1.93 N/A 2.51 7.56

Table 1 demonstrates World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MSG Networks Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MSG Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 10.9% MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8%

Volatility & Risk

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Liquidity

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, MSG Networks Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. MSG Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and MSG Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.89% and an $113 consensus price target. MSG Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus price target and a 4.73% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than MSG Networks Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has stronger performance than MSG Networks Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats MSG Networks Inc.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.