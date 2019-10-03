World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Comparing side by side

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 72 1.85 46.47M 0.83 87.69 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 10 6.63 167.73M -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 64,631,432.55% 24.9% 10.9% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 1,637,988,281.25% -9.3% -3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Its rival Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a 39.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 2.7% are Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. -0.46% 2.46% -7.65% -28.4% -44.45% -19.81%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. was less bearish than Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.