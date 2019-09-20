World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.90% 10.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. N/A 79 87.69 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 3.40 2.71

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $91.5, suggesting a potential upside of 24.90%. The potential upside of the peers is 11.99%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has -2.60% weaker performance while World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s peers have 31.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s rivals have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Volatility & Risk

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s rivals are 7.87% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s peers beat World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.