World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is a company in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 17.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.90% 10.90% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. N/A 81 87.69 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.54 2.73

$107.4 is the average price target of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., with a potential upside of 55.77%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has -2.60% weaker performance while World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have 31.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s rivals have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.