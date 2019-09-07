World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Entertainment – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 79 6.35 N/A 0.83 87.69 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 1 0.11 N/A -2.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 24.9% 10.9% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a 37.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $100.86. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.13 consensus price target and a 301.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is looking more favorable than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.7%. About 2.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 5.89% -0.91% -11.92% -12.37% -7.29% -2.6% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. -0.37% 14.27% 11.08% -72.53% -68.84% -67.73%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. was less bearish than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.