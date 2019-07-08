World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Comparison side by side

Both World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 82 6.34 N/A 0.83 97.86 Fox Corporation 42 2.02 N/A 2.48 15.20

Table 1 highlights World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fox Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 25.4% 11.2% Fox Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Fox Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Fox Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fox Corporation 0 6 7 2.54

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 50.37% and an $113 consensus price target. On the other hand, Fox Corporation’s potential upside is 21.26% and its consensus price target is $44.38. The results provided earlier shows that World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. appears more favorable than Fox Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and Fox Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87% respectively. About 2.8% of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Fox Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. -3.63% -16.48% -7.93% 16.75% 86.41% 8.7% Fox Corporation 0.77% 0.48% 0% 0% 0% -0.76%

For the past year World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance while Fox Corporation has -0.76% weaker performance.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Fox Corporation.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets. The company also offers broadband and mobile content through its Websites and third party Websites; produces live events; and licenses various WWE themed products, such as video games, toys, apparel, books, and music. In addition, it designs, sources, markets, and distributes various WWE-branded products, such as T-shirts, belts, caps, and other novelty items; operates WWEShop, an e-commerce storefront; and WWE Studios that produces and distributes filmed entertainment content, such as movies for theatrical, home entertainment, and/or television release. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.