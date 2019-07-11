World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report $-0.03 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 121.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s analysts see -72.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 143,692 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 9 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased equity positions in Special Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Special Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity. $4.89 million worth of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was sold by Barrios George A. on Monday, January 28.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 85 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WWE Goes Back To The ‘Attitude Era’ To Try And Freshen Up Sagging TV Ratings – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big WWE Option Trader Betting Against A Rebound – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “WWE – World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.: WWE® To Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 200 shares. 120,475 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Swiss Bancorp reported 71,200 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 263,903 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Profund Limited Liability Com owns 4,848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 99,059 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 162,458 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv reported 4,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Needham Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,000 shares. Light Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.44% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 593,135 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Wrestling had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by M Partners. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wolfe Research.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 3,044 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has declined 2.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $118.67 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.