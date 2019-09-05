HK ELEC INVTS & HK ELEC INVTS LTD OR (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. HKCVF’s SI was 5.62M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 5.62M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 56211 days are for HK ELEC INVTS & HK ELEC INVTS LTD OR (OTCMKTS:HKCVF)’s short sellers to cover HKCVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI Group started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) in a a report sent to investors and clients on Wednesday, 4 September. The financial firm set a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI Group’s price target of $90.0000 suggests potential of 26.78% from the stock’s last stock price.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power utility, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. The company has market cap of $8.83 billion. The firm operates 8 coal-fired units, 2 gas-fired combined cycle units, 5 oil-fired open cycle gas turbine units, 1 wind turbine, and 1 solar power system consisting of 8,662 thin film photovoltaic panels. It currently has negative earnings. It operates a transmission and distribution network of 6,233 kilometers of underground and submarine cables.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.34% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 613,067 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Among 6 analysts covering World Wrestling (NYSE:WWE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. World Wrestling has $157 highest and $7900 lowest target. $100.86’s average target is 42.08% above currents $70.99 stock price. World Wrestling had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Buy”. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Hong Kong Saves the Day – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WWE moves into podcasting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can WWE’s NXT Body Slam the Company’s New Rival? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. The firm operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios divisions. It has a 85.12 P/E ratio. It operates WWE Network, a live streaming network that offers pay-per-view events, original programming, and video-on-demand library; and produces television programming, reality shows, and other programming, as well as produces content via home entertainment platforms, including DVD, Blu-Ray, subscription, and transactional on-demand outlets.