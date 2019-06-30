World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stock Value Rose While Aqr Capital Management Raised Holding; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Has Cut by $738,555

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 4,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 20,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $183.09. About 275,275 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 18/04/2018 – CEdMA Honors Sage as Leader in Educational Services With 2018 Impact Award; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Hit by Decline in Recurring Revenue Growth, Contract Licence Slippage

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 537,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.75 million, up from 873,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 938,472 shares traded or 64.72% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stoke Therapeutics Files Proposed Terms For IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Need To Ask The Right Questions, Still – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts See 18% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of IYH – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: OMF, TGT, SAGE – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares to 14,675 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 17,105 shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Lc holds 8.49% or 123,806 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd owns 524,786 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Inv Prtnrs LP has invested 1.14% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 58,439 shares. Tci Wealth Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 9 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,085 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 1,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 952,068 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.5% or 1.38M shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd owns 14,883 shares. Adage Prns Gru Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oakbrook Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Columbus Circle Investors invested in 0.35% or 86,003 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.45 million activity. FRATES JAMES M had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 31,287 shares. Bogle Mngmt Ltd Partnership De stated it has 167,597 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 429,852 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 254,741 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 172,350 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 65,800 shares. Matarin Lc invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 14,675 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Orrstown Services accumulated 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 0.03% or 50,084 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 9,875 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 16,810 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 314,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.