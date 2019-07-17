World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake Increased by Encompass Capital Advisors Llc; Asset Management Advisors Lifted Holding in Carmax (KMX) as Share Price Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 107,427 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 772,460 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares to 402,959 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,056 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

